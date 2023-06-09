Obituary: Elaine Welch Cleaton, 82, of Monroe

Elaine Welch Cleaton, age 82 of Monroe, GA, passed away on June 3, 2023. Elaine was born on March 16, 1941 in North Carolina to the late Florence Long Welch and the late Carl Davis Welch. Mrs. Cleaton was preceded in death by her husband, Mel Cleaton; sisters, Judith Johnson and Catherine Barnard.

Surviving members of the family are, sister, Marie Boland; several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 11:00 am at Resthaven Cemetery in Monroe, GA.

Meadows Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.