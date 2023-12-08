Obituary: Elizabeth Ann ‘Libby’ Cole Deal, 80, of Social Circle

Elizabeth Anne “Libby” Cole Deal, age 80 of Social Circle, passed away on December 4, 2023. She was born in Macon, GA on April 23, 1943 to the late Bessie Mae Myers Cole and the late Steve Wesley Cole. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Roscoe Lee Deal. She was a faithful member of River of Life Worship Center, and she worked at Cracker Barrel for over 16 years.

Surviving are, daughter and son in law, Beckie and Marvin Hilsman; son and daughter in law, Randall White and Treesa Hayes; sister, Barbara Addison; 3 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on Friday December 8th at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Craig Arrington and Thomas Head officiating. Interment followed at Willow Springs Church Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, please make a contributions to Pound Puppies ‘N Kittens, Inc., their website is the http://www.ppnk.org; or the Walton County Humane Society or the Morgan County Humane Society. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc was in charge of arrangements

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

