Obituary: Elizabeth Wilkie Roberts, 89, of Good Hope

Elizabeth Wilkie Roberts, age 89 of Good Hope, passed away on July 17, 2024. She was born on July 17, 1935 to the late Maggie Lee Brown Wilkie and the late William Lee Broughton Wilkie. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Francis A. Roberts.

Surviving are: Daughters, Debbie Permar of Madison, Cathy Gleaton (John) of Monroe, Linda May (Jeff) of Colbert, six grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 3 step great grandchildren, and a large extended family.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 21st at 3:00 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Don Malcom officiating. Interment will follow at Good Hope Christian Church Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

