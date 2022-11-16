Obituary: Ella Janie ‘Graves’ Sheffield, 76, of Social Circle

Ella Janie (Graves) Sheffield, age 76 of Social Circle, GA passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. A Memorial Service was held at 12:00 PM on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Corinth Christian Church with Minister Don Hardison and Minister Adam Turner officiating. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Janie was a member of Corinth Christian Church and retired from Georgia Power. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Janie was preceded in death by her parents, Robert S. and Doris Ella (Hearn) Graves; sister, Cindy Hunt; and brother, Bud Graves. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Sonny Sheffield of Social Circle, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Terri and Greg Banks of Hartwell, GA; sons and daughters-in-law, Ken and Angie Sheffield of Matthews, NC and John and Julie Sheffield of Rockmart, GA; brother, Jack Graves of Hoschton, GA; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; numerous family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Corinth Christian Church, 1635 Highway 81, Loganville, GA 30052. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

