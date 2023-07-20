Obituary: Faith LaVonne Wren, 80, of Loganville

Faith LaVonne Wren, 80, of Loganville, GA went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. She passed away with her loving family by her side.



Faith was born on December 15, 1942, in McDonald, TN to the late Rev. James Kenneth and Lucille Katherine (Goodwin) Earls. At the age of ten, she fell in love with the boy next door, Jerry, and they became childhood sweethearts. In June of 1962, they married. She was a faithful and loving wife, devoted mother, doting grandmother and great-grandmother, cherished sister, and friend.



Faith is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Jerry W. Wren of Loganville, GA. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: daughter, Jatonne (Mike) Goode of Lineville, AL; son, Tyron (Sheryl) Wren of Newnan, GA; daughter, Hope (Matthew) Hefner of Loganville, GA, grandchildren: Justin (Heather) Wren of Newnan, GA; Dillon (Bekah) Wren of Grantville, GA; Jordan (Zachary) Dailey of Carrollton, GA; Joshua (Mackenzie) Coffman of Grantville, GA; Charity Hefner of Athens, GA; Gentry Hefner of Loganville, GA, great-grandchildren: Abigail Grace Wren, Weston Gerald Coffman, Mattie Rose Wren, Hunter Justin Wren, Chelsie Wren Dailey, and Benjamin Collins Dailey, her brother and sisters: James K. (Peggy) Earls Jr. of Paris, TX, Deborah Lucille Earls Arrowood and Deborah Lynn Earls both of Cleveland, TN, along with several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, John David Lamar Earls.



Faith dedicated her life to serving and loving others. She poured daily into the young and old. She worked in an Assisted Living facility before beginning her 30-year career as a childcare provider, including 5 years as an owner/operator of Ms. Faith’s Tender Loving Care, in Lithonia, GA.



Faith was a woman after God’s own heart. She was a loyal and faithful member of the Monroe Church of God. She loved reading her Bible, studying God’s Word and having her quiet time just talking to Jesus. She loved spreading the Good News and witnessing to all.



Visitation was held on Friday evening from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. A Homegoing Service was held on Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. at Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Kip Boswell and Pastor Wayne Durden of Monroe Church of God officiating. The interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens with Justin Wren, Dillon Wren, Joshua Coffman, Gentry Hefner, Zachary Dailey, and Mike Goode serving as pallbearers.



“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteousness Judge, will award to me on that day – and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.” II Timothy 4:7-8 NIV

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.