Obituary: Faye Cook Raiford, 89, of Monroe

Faye Cook Raiford, 89 years of age, of Monroe passed away on August 31, 2022. Mrs. Raiford was born on September 28, 1932 in Social Circle to the late Frankie Hollis Cook and the late James Cook. Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Charles T. â??Rayâ?? Raiford, Sr.; daughter, Nancy Lynn Raiford.

Surviving members of the family are, daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Ben Key; son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Eleanor Raiford; brother, Lee Cook; grandchildren, Macy Key, Chandler Key, Kalea Raiford,

Ean and Lauren Raiford, Taylor Raiford, Hannah Raiford. Daniel Gaddis.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeff Box and Chandler Key officiating. Interment followed to Resthaven Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements. Please sign the guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.