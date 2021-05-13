Obituary for Charles Anderson “Andy” Belt, Jr.

Charles Anderson “Andy” Belt Jr. died surrounded by family and friends on Sunday evening, May 9, 2021. Andy was 41 years old. A devoted father of 4 beautiful daughters, Andy loved to host gatherings with family and friends at his home in Loganville, GA. When he wasn’t out earning a living doing auto detailing or home repairs, he was most often found fixing something in the house, working under the hood of a car, cooking in the kitchen (or on the grill outside), or watching a movie on the couch with his girls.

Andy never met a stranger; all you had to do was ask and he was ready and willing to lend a hand and help others. He met the love of his life, Kelly, at a very young age. They got married when he was 23. While they had their ups and downs over the years, they always focused on their love for their daughters. Ultimately, Andy and Kelly reconciled their love for one another before he passed.

Over the past year, Andy struggled with illness and endured multiple hospital stays and surgeries. Through it all he continued to stay positive and do his best to provide for his girls and Kelly.

Andy is survived by his father, Charles Anderson Belt Sr., his sister, Nicole Belt, his brothers, Jesse, Leigh, Patrick, Chris and Phillip, and his daughters Mia, Blair, Ryann and Adley Jane. While Andy was known for being opinionated and often said , “I’m not being a jerk, I’m just being honest,” he gave his love freely to everyone. He will be missed greatly by everyone that knew him.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the Snellville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 2246 Wisteria Drive, Snellville, GA. 30078. 770-979-5010. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.