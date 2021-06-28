Obituary for Devonne Joseph Neal, Sr. 46, of Monroe

Please check back for a complete obituary.

Devonne Joseph Neal, Sr., age 46, of Monroe, Georgia, died at his home on Friday, June 25, 2021.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our families and guest that we serve. We also ask all family members and guests attending the visitation and service to please continue social distancing and if desired to bring and wear a mask.

A Service Honoring the Life of Devonne Neal will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. before the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to P4 Childhood Cancer Foundation – Kids Deserve a Fighting Chance at www.p4foundation.org or Make-A-Wish Foundation, 1776 The Exchange SE, Suite 200, Atlanta, GA 30339 (770-916-9474) in memory of Devonne J. Neal, Sr. A Private interment will be held the week after the July 4th Holiday.

