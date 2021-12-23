Obituary for Infant Aleigha Brielle Annette Goga, of Monroe

Aleigha Brielle Annette Goga (Our Angel Baby), 23 days old passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021. The family will have a private service. Aleigha was preceded in death by her grandfather, John Goga and she is survived by her parents, John Goga & Kaylee Aleigha Huff of Monroe; brother, Brantlee Goga of Monroe; maternal grandparents, Don & Lori Huff of Monroe; paternal grandmother, Patricia Catron of Loganville; great-grandmother, Toni Catron of Lawrenceville; uncles and aunts, Justin & Billie Evans of Loganville, Christopher & Julia Huff of Oxford, Joshua David Catron of Loganville, Jamie Catron of Loganville and many cousins.

