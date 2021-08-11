Obituary for Susan Herak, 73, of Bold Springs (Monroe)

Susan Herak, 73, Bold Springs (Monroe), GA, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Susan was born on April 22, 1948 to Mary Gladys and Fred Zella in Cleveland, Ohio. She has resided in Georgia with her husband, James Herak, since 1991. Also surviving her is daughter, Megan Herak Baron (Zurich, SW), son, Jesse James Herak (Bold Springs) and grandson, Rylee James Herak.

In addition to her immediate family, Susan is survived by sisters, Laura Thompson and Mari Cari, both from Cleveland, OH, brothers Jim Zella of Hiram, OH and Robert Zella of Naples, FL.

Susan graduated from Bowling Green State University in Ohio and was an art and theatre teacher in the Wickliffe, Ohio, School System before becoming a home maker. She was an avid golfer and horseback rider throughout her life.

Memorials may be made in memory of Susan to the Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Semper Fi Fund www.SemperFiFund.org.

Funeral Services will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Susan Herak please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.