Obituary: Frances Kirby, 88, of Monroe

Frances Kirby, age 88 of Monroe, GA passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. A Funeral Service was held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 10, 2023 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Danny Shoemake officiated. Interment followed at 2:00 PM at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1832 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth GA 30096.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Harrison “Ed” Kirby in 2011; parents, John Carl and Pauline (Scott) Long; son, David R. Kirby; daughter-in-law, Missy Kirby. She is survived by her children, Edward D. Kirby of Jefferson, Delilah J. and David Cheek of Monroe, Anthony Wayne and Gwen Kirby of Carrollton, Wanda Fay and Tommy Everett of Monticello; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; great-great grandson, Lawton; great-great-granddaughter on the way; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.