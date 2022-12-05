Obituary: Frances Nell McDaniel Pope, 95, of Walton County

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Frances Nell Pope

Frances Nell McDaniel Pope, age 95 of Walton County, GA, passed away on November 28, 2022. She was born in Telfair County, GA on October 9, 1927 to the late Henry Grady McDaniel and the late Mattie Parrish McDaniel. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late William Talmadge Pope.

Surviving are daughters, Patricia Pope Fitch and Mary Pope Wadley; son, Bill Pope; sisters, Shirley Harper and Arelia Goad; brothers, Randall McDaniel, Jerry McDaniel, and Ronnie McDaniel; 10 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday December 1st at 2:00 PM at Bible Baptist Church with the Rev. Greg Butler officiating. Interment will follow at Lawnwood Memorial Park in Covington. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.