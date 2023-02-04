Obituary: Frankie Malcom, 80, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Frankie Malcom

Frankie Malcom, age 80 of Monroe, passed away on January 31, 2023. He was born on February 14, 1942 to the late W.A. Malcom and Lucille Roberts Malcom. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Gloria Wilson Malcom.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Kathy and Don Culpeper, son and daughter-in-law: Michael and Kelly Malcom, sisters and brothers-in-law: Winfred and Harold Palmer, Faye and Dan Jackson; brother and sister-in-law: Gerald and Carolyn Malcom; grandchildren: Haley Culpepper, McKenzie Culpepper, Hunter Malcom, Cam Malcom; great grandchildren: Easton Malcom.

Funeral services were held on Friday, February 3rd at 11:00 AM at Union Chapel Church with Rev. Brian Widmer officiating. Interment followed at George W. Malcom Cemetery.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.