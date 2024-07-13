Obituary: Fred Gunter, 90, of Walton County

Reverend Fred Gunter was called home to be with the Lord on June 21, 2024. He was the husband of Ann Davis Gunter. Fred was born in Walton County Georgia on November 24, 1933.

He was preceded in death his parents: Fred and Rudy Gunter; brothers: James, Wade and Jack Gunter; sisters: Myrtle Cox, Doris Atha, Florence Knight, and Runelle Laseter. He is survived by wife, Ann Gunter and his sister, Lena Rowland and a host of nieces and nephews. Although they had no biological children, Fred and Ann had children whom they lovingly guided and cared for. Fred is also surrounded by a number of dear friends.

During his lifetime, Fred served several Georgia churches as Minister of Music, including First Baptist of Winder. There he met Ann Davis, whom he married June 27, 1971. He also served First Baptist Church of Summerville, First Baptist Covington and the Hill Baptist Church of Augusta where he was named Associated Pastor Emeritus. He was involved in various church ministries after retirement – Youth and Sr. Adults.

Fred’s full-time ministry began initially in 1964 at which time he joined the Georgia Baptist Church Music Conference and the Sons of Jubel. He continued to be active in these groups and served in several capacities.

A service of memory was held at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe, Georgia on June 24, 2024 at 1:00 pm. Dr. Michael Ruffin will be officiating. Visitation preceded the service at 11:30 am. Interment followed at the Gunter Family Plot at Center Hill Baptist Church. Great nephews served as pallbearers. Nephew Doug Davis said few words followed by The Doxology.

In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Jubal Ministries.

Jubal Ministries

P.O. Box 41

Jersey, Georgia. 30018

jubalministries.org

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

