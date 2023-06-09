Obituary: Fred Hoover, 73, of Monroe

Fred Hoover, age 73 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023. A Funeral Service was held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, June 8, 2023 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Dr. Jeff Box officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens, Monroe. The family received friends one hour prior to the service.

Fred was a member of Walker Baptist Church and was a Dispatcher for the U.S. Postal Service prior to his retirement. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Judy (Cook) Hoover; son, Nicholas Eugene Hoover; parents, Woody and Betty Lillian (Lambert) Hoover; and brother, Donald Hoover. Fred is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Brandy and Jason Atha of Good Hope; brothers, Herb Hoover of Bethlehem and Paul Jones of Loganville; sister, Lucy Alexander of Murrayville; grandchildren, Cassie Atha and Jake Atha; several nieces and nephews; numerous family and friends.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655.

