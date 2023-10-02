Obituary: Fred Steven Evans, Sr., of Loganville

Fred Steven Evans, Sr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his immediate family on September 8, 2023, at the age of 72, in Loganville, GA. He was born on February 18, 1951. He grew up in Cabin John, MD near the Potomac River where he spent much of his childhood. Fred was an incredibly smart and caring man, known for his kindness and mechanical skills. He had a deep love for animals and his family.



Fred is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Sue Evans, and their children: Jennifer Apsley, Melanie Evans, and Fred Evans, Jr., along with his son-in-law, Bruce Apsley. He was also a proud Pop-Pop to Alyssa Apsley, Dylan Coon, Benjamin Apsley, Austin Apsley, Jessica Apsley, Livia Evans, and Dexter Evans. Fred is also survived by his sister, Christinia (Tina) Roark, several nieces and nephews, and many extended Loudermilk family members. He loved his doggies Gracie & Sean and all of his kitty cats, and his children’s doggies: Orion & Ghost, Lia & Charlie, Fiona & Stella. As an adult, Fred built a backyard pond at his home in Damascus, MD where he raised and loved several ducks.



Fred attended Walt Whitman High School. He later served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971. After his military service, Fred pursued a career as the owner of Evans Heating & A/C in the Washington, DC Metropolitan area for several decades. He was highly regarded in his field and provided exceptional service to his customers.



In his free time, Fred enjoyed boating, traveling, spending time with his family, and karaoke. He had a passion for collecting coins and penciling mechanical drawings / inventions. Fred also loved Elvis Presley.



A Celebration of Life will be held in the Fall of 2023. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that contributions be made to your local animal shelter in Fred’s memory.



Please join us in remembering the life of Fred Steven Evans, Sr., a remarkable man who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

