Obituary: Freddie Baines, 82, of Loganville

Freddie Baines, age 82 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mr. Baines was preceded in death by his wife, Deloris Dixon Baines. He is survived by his sons & daughters-in-law, Mark and Mollie Baines of Loganville, GA, Ricky and Pam Baines of Carrollton, GA; brothers, Don Baines of Slidell, LA, Neal Baines of Snellville, GA; sister, Vicky Baines of Monroe, GA; grandchildren, Brittany Cobb, Beth Renfrow, Alan Baines, Madison Baines; and 3 great grandchildren. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

