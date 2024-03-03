Obituary: Gary Eugene Brown, 46, of Social Circle

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Gary Brown.

Gary Eugene Brown, age 46 of Social Circle, passed away on February 24, 2024. He was born in Newton County on September 5, 1977 to the late Charlie Brown and the late Azzie Lee Benton Brown.

Surviving are wife, Crystal Whitehead Brown; daughters and son in law, Chasity and Joshua Smith, Mia Brown; sisters, Maxine Head, Kaela Brown; brothers, Bill Benton, Darrold Brown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a visitation on Friday March 1st at Meadows Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com



