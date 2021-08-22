Obituary: Gary Reece Stroud, 67, of Monroe

Gary Reece Stroud, age 67, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021 at his home in Monroe, Georgia. He is preceded in death by his parents, Reece and Dorothy Stroud.

Gary was a 1976 graduate of the University of Georgia with a Masters in Agricultural Engineering, and was a faithful Bulldog fan. In 2016, he retired from Archer Daniels Midland and enjoyed fishing, playing golf, woodworking, stained glass, and spending time with family and friends. Gary had friends far and wide and never met a stranger, no matter where he was. He was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church in many different cities and had a rich, personal faith in Christ.

Gary is survived by his best friend and wife of 43 years, Jean; their children, Alex Stroud (Erin) of Acworth, GA and Katie Stroud of Collierville, TN; grandchildren, Ben, Faith, and Addie; sister, Glenda Roddy (Mark) of Santa Rosa Valley, CA; sisters-in-law, Lynn Nolla (Miguel) of Niceville, FL and Liz Conoly (Morris) of Hattiesburg, MS; several nieces and nephews; as well as his long-time close friend, Pat Davis of Valdosta, GA.

Services will be planned at a later date when we are able to gather en masse. In lieu of flowers, please honor Gary by donating blood to your local blood bank or food to your local food pantry. Both were causes important to him.

Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.