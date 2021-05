Gary S. Fuller, age 64 of Loganville, GA, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021.

There are no services planned at this time.

Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.