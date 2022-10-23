Obituary: Gilbert Wade Ray, 81, of Loganville

Gilbert Wade Ray, age 81 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022. Gilbert was a member of New Hope Road Church of Christ and worked as an Engineer for Goodyear Tires prior to his retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wade and Armada (Heestand) Ray; brother, Hal Ray; and grandson, Asa Drury. Gilbert is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Nancy Ray of Loganville, GA; children and their spouses, Bryan and Chandi Ray of Michigan City, IN, Sherri and Mark Cary of Social Circle, GA, Melissa and James Drury of Weare, NH; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gary and Rose Ray of IN, David and Debbie Ray of CA; sisters and brothers-in-law, Shirley and Bob Matz of OH, Judy Guidebeck of MI, Sue and Rick Gatien of OH; 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; numerous family and friends.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Gilbert W. Ray please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.