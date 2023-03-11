Obituary: Ginger Annette Bramlett, 72, of Monroe

Ginger Annette Bramlett

December 15, 1950 – March 2, 2023



“The mildest manners and the gentlest heart.” These words are written beside Ginger’s senior portrait in her 1968 Central Gwinnett High School yearbook, and they perfectly encapsulate the good-natured person she was throughout her 72 years of life.



Born to Gerald Allen Benton and Ruth Gwendolyn Benton (Parker) on December 15, 1950 in Orlando, Ginger was as kind and giving as they come. She was a loving mother to her only child, Samantha (Shawn) Dalton; a doting grandmother to her two grandchildren, Chelsey Sullivan and Austin Dalton; a devoted partner to the love of her life, the late Robert Marc Maxwell; and a thoughtful friend to everyone who knew her.



As an avid collector and lover of all things old-fashioned, Ginger’s favorite pastime was leisurely strolling through the aisles of antique malls. She filled her home to the brim with treasures – leaving no shelf bare or wall unspeckled with nail hole constellations from her ever-changing gallery of collections. When she wasn’t on the hunt for new trinkets, Ginger spent her time collecting memories instead. She loved to travel and filled photo albums with snapshots of her adventures down Route 66, to National Parks, and across 35 of the 50 United States.



Ginger was incredibly patient and generous, with a touch of sass that made her perfectly well-balanced and lovable. She was notably sentimental and nostalgic, and held on to most every card and letter anyone ever wrote her. She had a sweet tooth like no other, always ensuring there was chocolate within arm’s reach (despite being mildly allergic to it). She gave the best gifts, the best hugs, and made the best potato salad this side of the Mason-Dixon line. Her charming personality and playful sense of humor brought joy to all those who were lucky enough to be in her presence, and her smile and laughter will be forever missed.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ginger’s memory to the MSA Coalition at www.multiplesystematrophy.org



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



