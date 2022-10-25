Obituary: Grady Hoyt Studdard, 93, of Monroe

Grady Hoyt Studdard, age 93 of Monroe, passed away on October 19, 2022. He was born in Walton County, GA on July 8, 1929 to the late Arlevia Everette Studdard and the late Grady Lee Studdard. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Joyce Ann Ward Studdard; his son, the late Brad Studdard; and his sister, the late Katherine Garrison.

Surviving are daughter and son in law, Melanie and Wally Wilhoite.

Hoyt spent his entire life in Monroe. He started working at the age of 10 in a small cafe on Broad Street, and admitted he got his “real” education there. He continued working through high school, though the jobs changed. Many people met him when he was the Service Manager at Murray Motor Company and later as the owner of Big A Auto Parts. Throughout his working years, he was also a Volunteer Firefighter for the City of Monroe for 20 years as well as serving in the National Guard for 20 years, and in his spare time raised beef cattle on the farm he had wanted to own since he first saw it as a teenager. Sometime in his 50’s, Hoyt picked up a paintbrush and began painting beautiful pictures, totaling well over 200 before he stopped in his late 80’s. He told anyone who asked that it was really God doing the painting, he was just holding the brush.

Funeral services were held on Sunday October 23rd at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home at 3:00 PM with the Rev. Margaret Adams officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.