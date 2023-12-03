Obituary: H. Andrew ‘Andy’ Reece, 89, of Monroe

H. Andrew (Andy) Reece, age 89 of Monroe, GA passed away Thursday, November 16, 2023. He is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Jane Smith Reece; father, John Findley Reece; mother, Florence Partridge Reece; six brothers; and one sister. He is survived by his son, Hugh Reece (Marie); daughter, Elizabeth Reece Bettress (Tom); four grandchildren, Tommy Bettress (Rachel), Tyler Bettress (Shelby), and Rachel Bettress Smith (Scott), Colin Reece; and five great grandchildren.



Andy was born February 26, 1934 in Birmingham, Al. He is a graduate of Woodlawn High School and Birmingham Southern College. Andy also attended Candler School of Theology, Emory University. Early in his career Andy worked in advertising; but his passion for the church led him to further his education in Theology. He was ordained Deacon and served at Duncan Memorial Methodist Church in Alexander City, Alabama and Spring Garden-Union Grove Circuit near Piedmont, Alabama.



After moving to Georgia and settling with his family in Snellville, he continued his work with the church through his love of music. Andy and Beverly were founding members of St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Snellville and Holy Cross Anglican Church in Loganville. They served in the choir singing and playing the organ together for many years forming close friendships with many of the members. He led the Prayer Warrior team at Holy Cross for many years. Andy also had a green thumb and loved working in the yard tending to his plants.



The funeral service to celebrate the life of H. Andrew (Andy) Reece were held on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00PM at Holy Cross Anglican Church, Loganville, GA. Burial followed at Snellville Historical Cemetery, Snellville, GA. The family received friends prior to the service from 12:00 PM until the hour of service 1:00 PM at the church.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, Georgia 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.

