Obituary: H. Mike Nelson, 70, of Loganville

H. Mike Nelson, 70, of Loganville, Georgia, passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021.

Mike was born in Tennessee on February 23, 1951, but raised in Georgia. He graduated from Lakeshore High School in 1969 as a decorated varsity football player. Mike then attended Troy University, where he continued to play football. He was a man of many talents, spending time contributing to several industries including the automotive industry, painting industry and bakery industry. He spent a majority of his career sharing his talents in the bakery industry while working for major companies including Sara Lee, Edwards, and most recently, Flowers, where he retired from in 2013. Throughout his life, Mike’s passions included football, history, family and church. However, his biggest passion was his beloved wife, Linda Sealey. Mike and Linda met on September 1, 1978, and instantly knew their connection was something special. Married exactly a year later on September 1, 1979, they spent the next 42 wonderful years building a life together. They shared endless happy adventures and memories, many of them involving peaceful escapes to the ocean – their happy place. Mike was a proud man of God, who cared deeply and loved fiercely. He will be forever remembered for his need for speed, charismatic grin and quick sense of humor. He will be missed tremendously.

Mike is survived by his wife, Linda, his children, James Christopher, Kathryn Elizabeth (Bill) and Matthew Brian (Annie), and his 5 grandchildren, Nicholas, Megan, Zachary, Kaleigh and Katalina. He is also survived by his siblings Eddy, Howard and Nanci Nelson. He is preceded in death by his mother, Patsy Nelson, his father, Earl Nelson, and his son, Patryck Michael.

A celebration of his life was held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11 am at The Cross Loganville, 3275 Tig Knight Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Mike Nelson please visit our Sympathy Store

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.