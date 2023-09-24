Obituary: Harold Leroy Evans, Sr., 94, of Monroe

Harold Leroy Evans, Sr., age 94 of Monroe, passed away on September 19, 2023. He was born in Clarke County on May 28, 1929 to the late Florence Lucile Bridges Evans and the late S. M. Evans. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a graduate of Georgia Southern University and taught math in public schools for 30+ years.

He is survived by his son and daughter in law, Hal and Teresa Evans; grandchildren, Miranda Evans and Jessica Evans; former wife, Nona Jean Martin.

A graveside service were held on Friday September 22nd at 1:30 PM at Hill Haven Memory Gardens with the Rev. Cindy Elsmore and the Rev. Danny Orr officiating. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

