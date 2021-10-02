Obituary: Harold Michael Cassidy, 80, of Loganville

Harold Michael Cassiday, age 80 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Mike enjoyed traveling to the beach and the mountains. He also liked attending the theater and playing Sudoku. Mike was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be missed dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Dorothy Cassiday; sister, Barbara Jane Johnson; and brother, Billie Lee Cassiday. Surviving are his loving wife of 60 years, LoEda Cassiday of Loganville, GA; children, Pam Cassiday of Decatur, GA, Doug and Janet Cassiday of Maysville, GA, Andy and Natalie Cassiday of Loganville, GA, and Jonathan Cassiday of Loganville, GA; grandchildren, Melanie and Logan Stevens of Auburn, GA, Melinda and Cody Jacques of Atlanta, GA, Ryan and Sade Cassiday of Columbus, GA, Savannah and Ray Eldridge of Social Circle, GA, and Sierra Cassiday of Covington, GA; two nieces; two nephews; numerous family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Indiana University Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center Multiple Myeloma Research Fund, https://cancer.iu.edu/m4m/resources.php. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Mike Cassiday please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.