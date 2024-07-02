Obituary: Helen William Sells, 82, of Monroe

Helen Williams Sells, age 82 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. The family received friends on Sunday, June 30, 2024 from 3 PM – 5 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Monroe.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, John Emory and Jewel Mabel (Moon) Williams; brothers, Gerald Williams, Stevie Williams and Tommy Williams. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, James F. Sells, Sr of Monroe; daughter, Tonya Sells of Monroe; son, Jimmy Sells of Monroe; brother, Franklin Williams of Lawrenceville; sisters, Janice Bolton of Statham and Lona Williams of Brownsville, TX.

