Obituary: Henry Earl Farmer, 78, of Loganville

Henry Earl Farmer, age 78 of Loganville, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be announced. Please check back for Service information.

Earl was born on April 2, 1943 in Carrollton, Georgia to the late Grady & Ethel Farmer. He retired from USMT in August of 2020. In addition to his parents, Earl was also preceded in death by his sister, Laverne Hammond. He is survived by his wife, Linda Farmer; step-son & daughter-in-law, Tony & Missy Farrister of Amsterdam, OH; daughter, Tracie Farmer of Loganville; son & daughter-in-law, Toby & Tara Farmer of Loganville; grandchildren, Cody, Justin, Jackson, Jacoby, & Hudson Farmer, Cierra (Logan) Camillo, Ethan & Conner Byrd, Nicholas & Taylor McEwen, Rachel Farrister, Brittany & Alyssa Stull; 4 great grandchildren; brother, Tommy Farmer of Carrollton; as well as several nieces and nephews and numerous friends.

Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Earl. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Henry Earl Farmer please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.