Obituary: Herbert Atha, 91, of Loganville

Herbert Atha, age 91 of Loganville, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022. A Graveside Service was held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Bay Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Richard Jenkins officiating.

Mr. Atha worked in the refrigeration business for over 30 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Lois (Carter) Atha; parents, Sam and Lillie Mae (Bentley) Atha; brother, James Atha; sisters, Ruby McMillian, Roxie Baker, Ruth Pittman, Runelle Royal, Robbie Thomas, and Alice Lindsey. He is survived by his daughter, Diane Clay of Loganville; son & daughter-in-law, Eddie and Regina Atha of Loganville; brother, Howard Atha of Loganville; grandchildren, Samantha Clay and partner, Wade Roth of Snellville, Ross and Erica Atha of Monroe, Leigh and Corey Ward of Loganville; great grandchildren, Cobe Ward, Walker Ward, Waylon Ward, and Colton Atha. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bay Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Lenea Masters, 2739 Still Road, Loganville, GA 30052.

The family would like to thank Park Place Rehab, The Landing of Winder, Agape Hospice Care, and all his caregivers for their love, care, and support. The family received friends from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Herbert Atha please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.