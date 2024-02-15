Obituary: Herman Victory McCart, 79, of Loganville

Herman Victory McCart, age 79, of Loganville, passed away on Friday, February 9, 2024 after a courageous battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease). He was a beloved husband, father, brother, brother-in-law, grandfather, Pepaw, uncle, cousin and friend. Services were held at 3 PM on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Rodney McCart officiated. Interment followed at Center Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.



Mr. McCart attended Loganville Schools and later graduated from Louisiana Tech University. He first entered the US Navy in 1961 serving until 1966. He then served in the US Air Force, including the Vietnam War, until his 1988 military retirement as Chief Master Sergeant. In 2007, he retired from Lockheed Martin as a Systems Analyst/Engineer.



Mr. McCart was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy Glaze McCart and JD McCart; and brother, Robert K McCart. Mr. McCart is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Betty Bull McCart; Son: John R. McCart (Susan); Daughter: Lana McCart Hewatt (Nathan); Brother: John David McCart (Mildred); Sisters: Katharine Williams, Omie Lee Hewatt (Randall) & Aggie Atkins (Phil); Grandson: John Wesley Ross; Granddaughter: Ashley McCart Willoughby (Jason): Great Grandson: Lason Willoughby; as well as many nieces, nephews, special & loving cousins & friends.



The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM to 3 PM on February 14, 2024, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Rd., Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please leave online condolences at www.stewartfh.com.

