Obituary: Horace J. Peters, 89, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Horace Peters.

Horace J. Peters, age 89 of Monroe, entered his heavenly home on May 2, 2024. Horace was born on December 23, 1934, to the late Horace James Peters & Susie Cox Peters.

As a teenager, he worked at a local grocery store and drove a delivery truck to help provide & contribute to his family. Later, he enlisted in the National Guard and started his career with General Motors. Upon retiring from General Motors – Lakewood with 33 years of service, he fulfilled a lifelong dream of driving a school bus for Walton County and Social Circle City Schools for a combined 20 years of service, positively impacting the lives of many youth in the community.

Horace accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and was baptized on May 2, 1971, at Calvary Baptist Church in Monroe, Ga. He served in multiple capacities at various churches in his hometown by leading bus ministries, youth groups, teaching Sunday School, and serving on committees.

A faithful husband, father, friend, and lifetime resident of Monroe, Ga, Horace & his wife Linda shared 65 years of marriage, finding their greatest joy in their love for each other, their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He loved talking to people, gospel music, and Henderson’s catfish – being a faithful patron of the restaurant for over 61 years.

Horace J. Peters was preceded in death by his son, Randy Peters, sisters: Sara Farmer, Mattie Lee Criswell, & Lois Prather. Surviving members of the family are his loving wife of nearly 66 years, Linda Westmoreland Peters; son and daughter-in-law, Steve & Cindy Peters; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa & Tim Callaway; grandchildren, Gail & David Brown, Michelle & Joey Calderon, Michael Peters & Dr. Jessica Fountain, Matt & Gentry Peters, Neely & Dustin Mealor, Clayton & Lauren Callaway, Bobby & Tina Chapman; great grandchildren, Cole & Justin Chapman, Jackson Calderon, Brayden, Bristol, & Maddie Lee Peters, Jameson Brown, Harrison Mealor, Bella Peters, and Reese Callaway.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2024, at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Danny Sorrells officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

