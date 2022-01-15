Obituary: Ira Jean Hallman Tanner, 82, of Loganville

Ira Jean Hallman Tanner, 82, of Loganville, Georgia, passed away on January 12, 2022 after a long battle with kidney disease and other complications.



Jean was born June 14, 1939 in Americus, Georgia, to Ira and Mildred Vaughn Hallman. Although she was an only child, she spent a lot of time in Whigham, Georgia, alongside her six male cousins whom she dearly loved. On June 15, 1956, she married Robert (Bobby) Tanner. They spent time in Americus and Montezuma before moving to the Atlanta area in 1968. She was proud to stay at home to raise her children and loved being involved in their many activities. She was happy to be the chauffeur, personal assistant, or whatever cap she needed to wear. She set the example for her children to be kind and charitable to everyone. She consistently sent cards, letters and gifts to all her family and friends.



In addition to being a homemaker, she still made time to be a representative for Welcome Wagon as well as volunteering for many local causes. After her children were grown, she ventured out and worked at an Atlanta cable access channel and later in the promotions department for 20th Century Fox Studios.



Her family, which included her friends, were very important to her. Those who knew her, also knew her gift of gab. She always kept in touch and up to date on the latest news. A two-hour phone call from her was just the beginning. She was never one to shy away from offering her opinions. No matter what the issue was, she was only a phone call away anytime someone needed help. Her sense of humor and playful spirit lasted throughout her life.



Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Bobby Tanner; son Keith Tanner; daughter Tammy Tanner Evans; grandsons Jordan Evans (Anna), Evan Tanner (Hannah Wright), Jack Tanner; and one great-grandson, Lane Tanner.



Jean has completed her work here on earth, so we challenge anyone she has touched to complete an act of kindness in her memory.



To further her requests, there will not be a visitation or funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ampedkids.org (non-profit) that provides musical instruments and lessons to foster children or to barefootranch.org (non-profit) that provides equine therapy and horsemanship training for the Special Olympics.

