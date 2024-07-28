Obituary: James ‘Butch’ Burrow, 79, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital memorial tribute to James ‘Butch’ Burrow

James Willard (Butch) Burrow, age 79 of Monroe, passed away on July 22, 2024. He was born in Tennessee on August 23, 1944 to the late Louise Pollock Burrow and the late Jess Willard Burrow. He was preceded in death by his sister, the late Rebecca Burrow Gagnon.

Surviving are wife, Susan Adams Burrow; daughters and sons in law, Cindy and Adam Herring, Stacey and Marc Holt; sons and daughters in law, Eric and Becky Burrow, Ben Baker, Jon and Tammy Wade; grandchildren, Casey Mills, Chase Wade, Cameron Baker, Kinsey Wade, Mason Baker, Addison Holt, Jeb Burrow, Zane Holt, and great granddaughter RaeLeigh Mills.

Funeral services were held on Thursday July 25th at 2:00 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeff Wilkes officiating. Interment followed at Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens. There was a visitation on Wednesday July 24th at Meadows Funeral Home from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, and also on Thursday July 25th at Meadows Funeral Home from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM. And Campell of Fairburn Class of 1962 and 1963 served as Honorary Pallbearers. As alternative to flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

