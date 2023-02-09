Obituary: James Carl McFall, 75, of Monroe

James Carl McFall, age 75 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023. James retired after 40 years and was a US Marine Corps Veteran.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Brenda Lewis. James is survived by his son, James Christopher McFall, GA; sister, JoAnn Love, TN; and girlfriend, Charlotte Rylee, GA.

No services are planned at this time. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770.962.3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of James Carl McFall please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.