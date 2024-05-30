Obituary: James Douglas Conley, Jr., 64, of Monroe

James Douglas Conley, Jr., age 64, of Monroe passed away on May 17, 2024. He was born on March 10, 1960 to the late Mary Ann Mobley Conley and the late James Douglas Conley, Sr. He was preceded in death by his brother: the late Sam Conley.

Surviving are sisters: Connie Whitehead (Johnny), Cindi Gill, Angie Conley.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at 1025 Church with Reverend Tommy Fountain officiating.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

