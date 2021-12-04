Obituary: James Edward Peters, 90, of Monroe

James Edward Peters, age 90, of Monroe, passed away on November 30, 2021. He was born in

Walton County on April 28, 1931 to the late Clara Jane Peters and the late Weyman Cosby Peters.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Joyce Hendrix Peters.

He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa and Jimmy Richardson of Monroe; Joy and Alex Boskoff of Watkinsville; son, Glenn Peters of St. Petersburg, FL; brother, Carlton Peters of Covington; brother-in-law, Hoyt Youngbood of Monroe; grandchildren: Adam Richardson, Daniel Richardson, Elizabeth Richardson, Katherine Meeks, Benjamin Boskoff; great grandchildren: Henry Richardson, Walker Richardson, Jacob Richardson, and Keriann Richardson.

Funeral services will be Friday, December 3, 2021 at the First Baptist Church of Monroe. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 3:00 pm and the Funeral service will begin at 3:00 pm with Rev. Todd Ware officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangments. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.