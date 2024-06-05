Obituary: James Hill Head, 94, of Loganville

James Hill Head, age 94, of Loganville passed away on May 27, 2024. He was born November 15th, 1929 in Monroe, Georgia to the late Zelma Conner Head and the late Andrew Jackson Head. He grew up in Jack’s Creek and Good Hope Georgia.



After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy for eight years. During this time, he married Gwendolyn Stewart. In 1951, they had their first daughter Deborah. After living in New York, Philadelphia, and San Diego, they came back to Georgia. In 1956, they had their only son Stuart. After moving to Georgia, Jim and Gwen eventually moved to Atlanta. Jim worked at the GM assembly line in Doraville and simultaneously at Howard’s Grocery. In 1960, they had their last child Susan. In the early 60’s, Jim became the proprietor of Howard’s full service station. In the mid-1960’s, Stewart began working with his dad. The two would go on to work together for the next fifty years. In the late 1960’s Jim found another love, he became a lifelong fan of the Atlanta Braves. Although the relationship was rocky at times Jim was a true fan, and he passed this passion for baseball onto his three children. Jim was a wonderful husband and father. He was funny, sarcastic, loyal, independent, protective, and most of all loving. He was a great man and he leaves behind many people who love him and will miss him tremendously.



Surviving are daughters: Deborah Taylor, Susan Thomas; daughter-in-law: Angie Head; grandchildren: Bree, Tyler, Bret, Lindsey, Max; great grandchildren: Jake, Collin, Maverick, Shelton, Declan, Oscar, Asa, Zeppelin.



Memorial services were held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Reverend Gloria Farmer officiating. Interment followed at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens in Stone Mountain.



Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

