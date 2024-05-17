Obituary: James ‘Jim’ Edward Harshman, Jr., 92, of Monroe

James (Jim) Edward Harshman, Jr., age 92 of Monroe, passed away on May 12, 2024. He was born in Fayette County, PA on August 23, 1931 to the late Faye Harshman and the late James Edward Harshman, Sr. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Shirley Mae Armbruster Harshman; and his daughter, the late Jacqueline E. Harshman.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday May 16th at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Don Malcom officiating. Interment will follow at Mape Creek Cemetery in Charleroi, PA. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

