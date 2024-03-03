Obituary: James ‘Jim’ Harrity, 84, of Loganville

James “Jim” Harrity, age 84 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

Jim enjoyed gardening. He is preceded in death by his parents Gillard and Catherine Harrity. Jim is survived by his daughters Michelle Lee Harrity of Loganville, GA and Cordia M. Weber of Monroe, GA; son Michael J Harrity of Monroe, GA; sisters Patricia Harrity of New York and Mary Cay Harrity of Colorado; sister & brother-in-law Christine & Randy Harlach of New York; brother Gillard Harrity of Pennsylvania; grandchildren Alex and Russell Poffenberger of Michigan; great grandchildren Elena and Wyatt.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made In Memory of Jim to St. Lukes Catholic Church Building Fund at Attention: Church Building Fund, St. Lukes Catholic Church, Father Paul Kochu, 2911 Hanna Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34684-173, 727.252.4010.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770.962.3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

