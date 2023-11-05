Obituary: James Omar Stoker, 84, of Walnut Grove

James Omar Stoker, 84, of Walnut Grove, passed away on October 31, 2023. Jamie was born on April 12, 1939 in Mobile, AL, to the late Susie Covington Stoker and the late James Daniel Stoker. Mr. Stoker was preceded in death by his two sisters, Jean Baggett, Genevieve Hayaski; two brothers, Reese Stoker, Thomas Stoker.

Surviving members of the family are his wife of 66 years, Carolyn Stoker; daughter, Julie (Ryan) Whitaker; sons, Duane (Kay) Stoker, Tim (Rhonda) Stoker, Rick Stoker; sisters, Irene (David) Parmer, Josephine (William) Parmer, Faye (Crayton) Johnson; ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Rev. Stoker was a faithful minister for more than 60 years. He served the Lord not only in the local church, but in multi-national and cross-denominational outreaches. He was an Air Force veteran, aircraft mechanic, airplane pilot and instructor. He was also a carpenter, plumber, electrician, mechanic, and lover of all things tech-related. He was a man of many skills, and had a passion for excellence in everything.

Bro. Jamie was a man of great character, integrity, and ethics. His love for others reached across many denominational, cultural, ethnic, and social strata. As so many have aptly said, “He was my friend.”

A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at Jersey Holiness Church. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm in the sanctuary of Jersey Holiness Church with Pastor Ben Allgood and Rev. Lynn Head officiating. Interment will follow at Jersey Holiness Church Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements. Please sign the guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

