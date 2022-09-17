Obituary: Jane Watts, 90, of Monroe

Jane Watts, age 90, of Monroe, passed away on September 9, 2022 at her home with her family by her side.

Jane was born in Atlanta on September 21, 1931 to the late Charles D. Watts, Sr. and the late Jerusha Mitchell Watts. Jane’s family moved to Walton County in 1933 and moved to the home that her father built in 1936, where she lived for the rest of her life. Jane was a faithful member of Annie Mary Baptist Church in Monroe since her childhood.

In addition to her parents, Jane is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, John T. Mitchell and Jesse White Mitchell, her paternal grandparents, William B. Watts, Sr. and Sarah Maude Watts, her paternal step-grandmother, Trudy Anderson Watts, and her brothers, Charles D. (60) Watts, Jr., and John A. (Tony) Watts.

Surviving are Jane’s brother and sister-in-law, William T. (Tom) Watts, Sr. and Roberta C. (Kay) Watts; nieces and nephews, Molly Jane Harris and Keith A. Harris, William T. (Thomas) Watts, Jr. and Candace P. Watts, and Sally Jackson; great-nieces, Carly Harris, Faith Harris, Caty Watts, and Sarah Watts; and a host of cousins.

Jane was an amazing person, a friend to all, and a mother to many. She took care of her mother, father, 60 and Tony for as long as they lived. Quick-witted, funny and bright, Jane had an amazing capacity to love those around her, and she is loved greatly in return. Jane was faithful to the end and rests with her family, friends and Savior. She will be sorely missed.

Visitation was Monday, September 12, from 1:00pm-2:00pm at Meadows Funeral Home, with a Graveside Service at 2:30pm that day at The Mitchell Family Cemetery, Highway 11 North, Social Circle, Georgia, with the Rev. Buster Brown officiating.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.