Obituary: Janice Escoe, 77, of Loganville

Janice Escoe, age 77 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023. A Graveside Inurnment was held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Bay Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Luke Durden officiating.

Janice was a member of Bay Creek Baptist Church and worked at Emory Eastside Hospital for over 25 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene “Bud” and Frances Swords and brother, Ronald Swords. She is survived by her husband of 59 ½ years, Robert Escoe of Loganville; children, Sherry and Robert Horvieth of Monroe, Bryan Escoe of Atlanta; grandchildren, Wesley Lowrance of Asheville, NC, Brandon and Susana Lowrance of Doraville, Robby Horvieth of Monroe, Jessie Thomas of Madison; great grandchildren, Savannah Thomas and Avery Altman; sister-in-law, Linda Swords of Loganville; sisters-in-law & brothers-in-law, Margaret and Johnny Mitchell of Covington, Marvin and Joyce Escoe of Monroe, Glenda Yarberry of Monticello, Pat and Kenneth Ellington of Humble, TX, Brenda Escoe of Perdido Beach, AL.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bay Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Lenea Masters, 2739 Still Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.