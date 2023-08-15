Obituary: Janice Marie Wynn Usry, 72, of Loganville

Janice Marie Wynn Usry, age 71 of Loganville, passed away August 4, 2023 at her home.

She was born in Fitzgerald on April 15, 1952 to Alvin and Mary Alice Wynn. She was married to William Lyle Usry. Janice is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Mary Alice Wynn and great granddaughter, Sandra Elizabeth (Lizzy) Spence.

Janice was a graduate of Fitzgerald High School, class of 1970. She attended Reinhardt College in Waleska, GA followed by ABAC in Tifton GA, where she met her husband of 50 years, William Lyle Usry. During that time, they resided in Fitzgerald, Stone Mountain, and Lithonia among other places. They last settled in Loganville, GA where she enjoyed hosting family and friends. Lovingly referred to as Mama Usry by friends and local teens, she contributed her time and resources to uplift those who just needed some encouragement. She was a member of Westside Baptist Church in Snellville where she was head of hospitality committee, worked with VBS and AWANA programs.

Janice is survived by husband, William Lyle; daughters Beverly (Jimmy) Spence, of Loganville, and Margaret Gravitt of Winder; grandchildren Kyle (Hannah) Barnes of Auburn, Ryan (Mercedes) Barnes of Winder, Amy Spence of Auburn, Cameron and Dawson Gravitt of Winder; sister Carole (Larry) Linker of Woodbine; brother Edward Alvin (Lena) Wynn of Fitzgerald; three great grandchildren; 3 nieces and 3 nephews.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM Westside Baptist Church, 2925 Main St W, Snellville, Georgia. Friends of the family were invited for lunch at the church at 12:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to American Cancer Society in Mrs. Usry’s memory.

Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, Georgia 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

