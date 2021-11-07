Obituary: Jeanette Payne, 74, of Loganville

Jeanette Payne, age 74 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021. A family gathering will be held at a later date.

Jeanette retired from Waffle House after 32 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wyman Payne; son, Travis Payne; parents, Robert and Ruby Hyde; and several siblings. She is survived by her children, John Mitchell of Cumming, GA, Lee and Lauren Luck, Reed Willcutt, and Kim Williams, all of Loganville, GA; sisters, Joanne Smith of Walnut Grove, GA, Martha Hughes of Covington, GA, Judy Willcutt of Loganville, GA, Angie Nix of Bethlehem, GA and Debbie Vowel of Scottdale, GA; grandchildren, Mack Luck and Theo Luck; numerous family and friends.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Jeanette Payne please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.