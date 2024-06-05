Obituary: Jerry Dennis Wade, 70, of Loganville

It is with great sadness that the family announce that Jerry Dennis Wade, age 70 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2024.

Jerry grew up in the construction industry, working closely with his father as part of the Wade family business. He was a “jack of many trades” and there wasn’t much he couldn’t do! Jerry was a wonderful husband, father, brother, Papa, and friend. He had a heart of gold and expressed a genuine love for his family and friends. He never met a stranger. His love for the Lord shined through him like a light that never burned out. Jerry was a strong man of God, he never feared going home to be with the Lord. Though he will be greatly missed, his love and legacy will live on through each and every one of us left behind. “Where there is deep grief there is great love”.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Dennis Wade and Betty Jean Prater. Jerry leaves behind his loving wife of 50 beautiful years, Billie Yvonne Wade of Loganville, GA; son & daughter in-law, Jesse and Donna Wade of Monroe, GA; daughter & son-in-law, Kristy and Billy Wilson of Flowery Branch, GA; son, Justin Wade of Loganville, GA; his beloved dog, Blue; sister & brother-in-law, Bertie and Mark Kirkpatrick of McDonough, GA; sister, Gloria Singleton of Hogansville, GA; grandchildren, Michael Wade McCullers, Chasiti and Jeremy Jones, Zoey Wilson, Taylor Lackey, and Chance Wade; several other family members, nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. Details are forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes and appreciates acts of kindness such as love offerings, donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Jerry’s name, sympathy cards, or just your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770.466.1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

