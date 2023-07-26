Obituary: Jerry ‘Jim’ William Needham, 80, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Jim Needham.

Jerry “Jim” William Needham, age 80 of Monroe, passed away on July 22, 2023. He was born on April 24, 1943 to the late Louise Head Needham and the late Sanders Walker Needham. He was preceded in death by his brother, the late Larry Needham; and his sister, the late Hilda Needham Byrd.

Jerry proudly served his county in the US Army. He also worked at General Motors for many years until his retirement. Jerry also had many other interests including hunting, gardening, and collecting many friends. He was an amazing story teller.

Surviving are, wife, Dorothy Shumate Needham; son, Jason Needham; sister, Sandra Needham; brothers, Lewis (Pee-Wee) Needham, Mack Needham, Phil Needham, Eddie Needham, and Don Needham; grandchildren, Pressley Needham and Payton Needham, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services were held on Wednesday July 26th at 11:00 AM at the Corinth Christian Church with the Rev. Lynn Head and the Rev. Don Hardison officiating. Interment followed at Hill Haven Memory Gardens. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.