Obituary: Jimmie Edwards Jackson, 93, of Monroe

Jimmie Edwards Jackson, age 93 of Monroe, passed away on February 7, 2023. She was born in Walton County on October 23, 1929 to the late James Edwards and the late Lois Holloway Edwards. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late John Russell Jackson; her sisters, the late Clara Grimes and the late Anne Edwards.

Jimmie was close to being a life long member of the First Baptist Church in Monroe as she started attending at 1 1/2 years old. She was devoted to her church and church family. She taught Sunday School for a time and also served many years on the bereavement committee. She was also an active member of the Monroe Pilot Club and enjoyed her years with that group.

She worked many years with the BP Corp, and retired from them after they became Silgan Plastics. She had many hobbies and interests and retirement allowed her to pursue her greatest enjoyment even more which was traveling. Along with her husband, Russell, she visited all but two states in the USA. She also visited 31 other countries, some with Russell and others with travel groups.

Surviving are daughter and son in law, Donna and Larry Ray; grandchild, Brian Love; step grandchildren, Chris Adams (Sheila), Todd Adams, Laurie Ray, Todd Wayland (Hope), Christa Harper (Todd); several great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and cousins.

A graveside service will be scheduled at a later date at Resthaven Cemetery in Monroe. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.