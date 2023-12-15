Obituary: Jimmy Lou Barnes, 86, of Loganville

Jimmie Lou Barnes, age 86 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Sunday, December 10, 2023. A Graveside Service were held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Crest Lawn Memorial Park, 2000 Marietta Boulevard NW, Atlanta, GA 30318.

Jimmie was preceded in death by her parents, James Candler and Mary (White) Williams. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Larry Barnes, Sr. of Loganville, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Lori and James Schuessler of Monticello, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Sharon Barnes, Jr. of Belton, SC; sister, Mary Jane Weir of Grand Rapids, MI; 5 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; numerous family and friends.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Jimmie Lou Barnes please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

