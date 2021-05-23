Obituary: Jo Knight Puckett, 81, of Loganville

Jo Knight Puckett, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. E. C. Knight of Loganville, GA, died on May 17, 2021 at the age of 81. She is survived by her husband Bud, Wade and Patti (son and daughter-in-law), and Brandon and Rachel (grandson and granddaughter); her sisters, Hilda Underwood (Curtis Underwood deceased), Margie McBryar (Ray McBryar deceased), and Beverley Cooper (Larry Cooper); nieces and nephews, Gary McBryar, Stanley Cooper, Jan Agee (Mark Agee); and a host of other relatives.

Jo attended DeKalb College and worked at SunTrust Bank until her retirement. She was a long-time member of Briarlake Baptist Church. Jo enjoyed singing in the choir and hosting baby and wedding showers with her Sunday school class and friends. She was a talented seamstress, and while taking time off from the corporate world, she pursued her passion for sewing, helping school teams with uniforms and making clothes for friends in the community. Jo loved spending time with her grandchildren. She attended numerous sporting events, competitions, recitals, and school events. You could always hear her cheering for her grandkids and their teammates. Jo touched so many people in a positive way and she will be missed by many.

The funeral service to celebrate the life of Jo Knight Puckett will be held on Saturday, May 22, 20021 at 12:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. Burial will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Saturday prior to the service from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please continue social distancing and if desired to bring and wear a mask.

Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

